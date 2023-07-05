LAWMA To Begin Sealing Properties Without Waste Bins Friday

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced its intention to commence a seal exercise on homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland beginning from July 7.

The Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, in a statement on Wednesday by the Head, Public Affairs, Mrs Folashade Kadiri, said this follows an earlier issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago.

Adebiyi urged property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes, adding that sufficient notice had been given to tenements to procure the standard waste bins.

“It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment,” he was quoted as saying.

“By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment, and help build a city of our dream.”

See the full statement below: