INEC Files Six-Count Charge Against Suspended Adamawa REC Ari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against a suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The charges were filed at the High Court in Yola, the state capital, according to INEC’s spokesman, Festus Okoye.

In a statement on Thursday, Okoye said the electoral body took the action after reviewing the case file from the police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari.

READ ALSO: INEC To Decide Suspended Adamawa REC’s Fate As Police Conclude Probe

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola. Consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for the commencement of trial,” the statement read.

“Meanwhile, the Commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.”

Yunusa-Ari had courted controversy after the supplementary election in Adamawa on April 15, 2023, when he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the dramatic poll while the collation of results was ongoing.

The situation prompted INEC to nullify Yunusa-Ari’s decision and suspended him while then-President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a full investigation into the matter.

INEC subsequently concluded the election and announced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.

The Nigeria Police Force later arrested Yunusa-Ari over his conduct during the governorship election in Adamawa.