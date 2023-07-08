Anambra Panel’s Report On Mmesoma Has Vindicated Us – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has been “vindicated” over its result manipulation allegations levelled against a candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme.

This came less than 24 hours after a Committee of Inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government to investigate the claims released its report on Friday.

The report signed by the Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Paul Nwosu, and made available to Channels Television, confirmed that Mmesoma admitted to using her phone to inflate her score from 249 to 362.

The Board stated that this had further reinforced its position that its system was not and cannot be compromised.

Having initially come under fire from some quarters for declaring Mmesoma a fraud, JAMB in a statement on Saturday, said it “will not despair in spite of the painful realisation that some Nigerians would do anything to cast aspersions on the good name of the Board.”

READ ALSO: Innoson Withdraws N3m Scholarship From Mmesoma Over Result Forgery

“The report of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government, an independent and unbiased body, as demanded by some Nigerians to look into the Mmesoma saga, has vindicated the Board,” the statement said.

“This has further reinforced the position of the Board that its system was not and cannot be compromised. It is to be noted that the Board has built a reputation in terms of the conduct of credible examinations over the years and cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical juncture of its development.

“Therefore, we will not despair in spite of the painful realisation that some Nigerians would do anything to cast aspersions on the good name of the Board. However, in spite of all the posturing of its detractors, the Board remains resolute and uncompromising in its commitment to give Nigeria the best as far as credible and fair assessment is concerned.

“In fact, the Board is, more than ever, determined to continue to forge ahead unmindful of the shenanigan of those who desire its fall.”

JAMB appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, who may wish to support and encourage healthy competition by awarding scholarships and other honours to deserving candidates not to be discouraged but should always endeavour to verify from the Board any claim, no matter how innocuous, put forward by candidates.

It also warned candidates to stay away from fraudulent apps that promise to enhance their scores, arguing that the end result would always be anguish and misery.

The Board added that Mmesoma’s case should serve as an eye-opener, especially to those who hold the view that anything goes in Nigeria.

See full statement below: