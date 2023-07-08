Tinubu Arrives In Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu’s media aide, Dele Alake, in a statement on Saturday, said the President’s aircraft touched down at the International Airport in Bissau at exactly 5.30 pm local time.

The President is also said to have visited the Nigerian contingent stationed in the country under the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force.

Upon his arrival, the President visited the Nigerian Troops under the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force in Guinea-Bissau, Alake noted.

According to the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Tinubu expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the soldiers and their Commander, General Al-Hassan Grema, for their dedication and service to Nigeria and their host country.

READ ALSO: Shettima, Gowon, Dangote Attend FCMB Founder Subomi Balogun’s Funeral In Ogun

He added that Nigeria would continue to support democracy in West Africa and around the world.

Grema expressed the appreciation of the troops to Tinubu for being the first Commander-in-Chief in Nigeria’s history to visit his soldiers outside the shore of the country.

While in Guinea-Bissau, the Nigerian leader is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings and have other engagements on the sidelines of the summit.

The 63rd Ordinary Session summit, which will open on Sunday, July 9, 2023, will be the first international engagement of the President within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

See photos of the President’s arrival below:

See the full statement below: