Adamu Meets With APC State Chairmen In Abuja 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday, met with state chairmen of the party at the APC secretariat in Abuja.

Adamu said the meeting was summoned by the National Working Committee (NWC) to discuss developments in the party.

He added that the meeting was essentially to brief the state chairmen on the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party which will be attended by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The national chairman informed the state chairmen that the NEC meeting was postponed due to the absence of President Tinubu who traveled out of Nigeria for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).