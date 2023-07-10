Soludo Orders Counselling Session For Mmesoma Over UTME Result Forgery

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has directed that Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme be handed over to the State Guidance Counselor for counselling following her admission of faking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Ministry of Education, Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, and made available to Channels Television.

He stated that in a letter to the Principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi, Governor Soludo further directed the immediate commencement of psychological counselling and therapy sessions for Mmesoma.

The Governor in the letter signed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, also directed that Mmesoma be handed over to a Professor of Clinical Psychology.

The directive is in line with one of the recommendations of the Committee set up by Anambra State Government to investigate the matter, following the parading of the fake results which elicited interest and generated controversy and misgivings to the general public.

Channels TV reported that the committee of inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the examination fraud involving Mmesoma confirmed that she manipulated her UTME result, giving herself a score of 362 as against an actual score of 249.

The Committee in its eight-page report said that the candidate admitted that she manipulated the fake result herself, using her phone.

We’ve been vindicated – JAMB

Following the report of the Anambra State Committee of Inquiry which indicted Mmesoma, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has been vindicated.

The Board stated that this had further reinforced its position that its system was not and cannot be compromised.

Having initially come under fire from some quarters for declaring Mmesoma a fraud, JAMB in a statement on Saturday, said it “will not despair in spite of the painful realisation that some Nigerians would do anything to cast aspersions on the good name of the Board.”