16th Headies: OdumoduBlvck, Bayanni, Eltee Skhillz, Others Nominated For Rookie Of The Year

Nominees for the 16th Headies’ Rookie of the Year were announced on Tuesday, with an interesting lineup of artistes set to battle it out for the award.

Announced by the Headies Academy via social media, six artistes are up for the award. They include OdumoduBlvck who is know for the hit track ‘Declan Rice’, which is named after the West Ham United captain.

Also in for the award are Eltee Skhillz who is known for his hyped delivery on the track ODG, and singer Bayanni the Mavin Record signee behind viral hit Tata and its remix featuring American singer Jason Derulo.

They are joined by Khaid, the face and voice behind such hits as ‘Carry me’ (featuring Boy Spyce) and ‘Jolie’. Guchi, who is best know for ‘The Colour Purple’, and ‘Speedometer’ is also in the running for Rookie of the Year as is alternative singer and pop sensation Bloody Civilian who is know for her viral song ‘I Don’t Like You’.

All six artistes nominated for the Rookie of the Year award have all had a breakthrough year with no album in the year under review.

Established in 2006, the Headies Awards recognise outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industries. Heralded by fanfare and much anticipations and hot takes, they award show features performances from top music stars and promising artistes.

The nomination process for this year’s (the 16th) edition, started on May 22 and ended on June 16.

Nominees for the awards are selected based on songs released between January 2022 and March 2023.

A new category — International Artiste of the Year — was introduced for this year and it features a nominee list comprising of non-African artistes or group with the most impact on Afrobeats.

Stars Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Nas are nominated under the category.