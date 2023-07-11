PDP Governors’ Forum Holds First Post-Election Meeting In Abuja

By Friday Okeregbe
Updated July 11, 2023
COMBO: Video grabs showing Governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) arrive for the maiden meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum in Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

 

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are holding their maiden meeting as a forum at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Some of the governors who have already arrived at the venue of the meeting are Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

According to the director general of the PDP governors forum, the governors are expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the Party, PDP and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP.

