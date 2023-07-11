Not All Land Borders Are Open, Says Customs Boss

Not all land borders shut by the Federal Government across Nigeria in 2018 have been reopened, the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Wale Adeniyi, has said.

He said only six strategic land borders were reopened in 2021.

Adeniyi stated this on Tuesday after a private meeting with the President Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa in Abuja.

The Customs boss told State House correspondents that there are ongoing processes to review the situation and the quest to achieve border security and regional integration.

He noted, however, that the reopening of the borders will be made public.

Adeniyi lamented the challenge of fuel smuggling across the borders, saying that the removal of petrol subsidy and the attendant increase in price of fuel will disincentivise fuel smugglers in the long run.

He states that with new policies by the government, the persistent challenge of smuggling of the vital commodity will diminish.

According to the Customs boss, his discussion with the President also centered on advancing user-friendly ports, exports as well as ensuring 48-hour clearance of goods around the ports.