Niger United, Safety Babes Top Handball League Table

Niger United stamped their footprint at the summit of the league table as they comfortably defeated Correction Boys 33-23 and ended the first phase with 30 points.

They are now two points more than Safety Shooters who are on 28 points after struggling to defeat Confluence Stars 23-22.

Lagos Tojemarine Academy finished in third position with 27 points after they easily dispatched Benue Buffaloes 28-19, while local rivals Lagos Seasiders also have 27 points and are in fourth position following their 34-32 thrilling victory over Bendel Dynamos.

Title holder Kano Pillars moved down to fifth position despite beating Police Machine 26-23.

Sokoto Rima Strikers recorded the biggest victory of the day as they outscored De Defenders 41-27 to end in seventh position.

In the women’s category, Safety Babes outclassed Sokoto Rima Queens 33-20 to maintain their lead on the table with 27 points.

Defender Babes slipped to second position with 25 points while Rima Queens are in third position with 23 points.

Seasider Babes defeated Bendel Dynamos 31-27 to be in sixth position.

Aminu Aliyu of Niger United and Ada Okey of Safety Babes was named the Most Valuable Players of the Day after impressive feats.

The final and title-deciding phase will hold in Lagos later in the year.

Day 11 results (women)

Rima Queens 20-33 Safety Babes

Bendel Dynamos 27-31 Seasider Babes

Day 11 results (men)

Benue Buffaloes 19-28 Tojemarine Academy

Correction Boys 23-33 Niger United

Police Machine 23-26 Kano Pillars

Safety Shooters 23-2Confluence Stars

Lagos Seasiders 34-32 Bendel Dynamos

Rima Strikers 41-27 De Defenders