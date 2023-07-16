Customs Investigates Alleged Attack On Katsina Governor’s Aide

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced an investigation into the alleged attack on Jabiru Tsauri, the Chief of Staff to the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda.

It was gathered that the governor’s aide escaped an attack by suspected Customs personnel on July 13.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the personnel targeted the victim at a location known as Gorar Yammama, while on his way to Abuja.

“Gov. Radda has vehemently condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

“The safety and security of public officials and citizens remain of utmost importance, and any violation of this fundamental right will not be tolerated.”

However, in a statement on Sunday, Katsina Customs spokesman, Tahir Balarabe, described the incident as unfortunate, sympathising with the victim and the Katsina State Government.

“At the moment, a full investigation is ongoing to unravel the immediate and remote course of the incident, anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

“As a reputable organisation, NCS frowns at any form of unprofessionalism on the part of its officers.

“Our officers are well-trained in handling firearms and are expected to act by the rules of engagement spelt out in our book of instructions.

“We assure all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the good people and the government of Katsina State to go about their legitimate activities as the service will only sustain its onslaught against economic saboteurs and their accomplices while collecting maximum revenue that will be utilise for national development.”