Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 22.79%

Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 22.79% in June from the 22.41% recoded in May, 2023.

This is according to the latest CPI report released by the National Bureau of Statistic on Monday.

“In June 2023, the Headline inflation rate rose to 22.79% relative to May 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.41%. Looking at the movement, the June 2023 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.38% points when compared to May 2023 headline inflation rate.”

The report also showed that food inflation spiked to 25.25% on a year-on-year basis which is higher than the 20.60% recorded in June 2022.

For the month under review, food prices rose to 2.40%, which is 0.21% points higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2023.

The YoY basis rate shows a 4.19% higher compared to the 18.60% rate recorded in June 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 4.19% points higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2022, which was 18.60%. This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in June 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., June 2022).”