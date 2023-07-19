NNPCL Fixing Fuel Price Is Illegal, Contemptuous – Falana

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, criticised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for its adjustment of the pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or petrol, from around N500 to N617 per litre.

Falana was reacting to the NNPCL’s seemingly overnight price hike on Tuesday, which saw the second impromptu petrol price review in under two months — coming from a ballpark price of N185 in May.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria noted that President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural address in May, announced that his administration would govern the country in accordance with the rule of law.

He cited a Federal High Court judgement which held that by the combined effect of the Petroleum Act, Price Control Act and the Constitution the Federal Government “must always fix the price of petroleum products sold across Nigeria.”

According to him, the Federal Government was dissatisfied with the judgement of and filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

“Even though the appeal has not been determined the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has usurped the power of the Federal Government to determine and fix the prices of petroleum products in the country,” Falana said.

“It is undoubtedly clear that the action of the NNPCL is illegal and contemptuous since the judgment of the Federal High Court on the subject matter has not aside by a higher court.”

See the full statement below: