PSG Sign Nigerian Defender Nicole Payne

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have signed Super Falcons star Nicole Payne, the club said on Thursday.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the arrival of Nicole Payne. The Nigerian international defender joins the Rouge et Bleu until June 2026,” the French outfit said in a statement announcing Payne’s arrival.

“Paris Saint-Germain would like to welcome Nicole to the Rouge et Bleu squad,” they added.

The player was part of the Nigerian side that finished fourth at the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco.

She was born in Birmingham (Alabama, USA) where she started her football career.

Nicole featured for the US at U15, U16, U17, and U18 levels before teaming up with the Super Falcons in 2021. So far, she has made two appearances for the Africans.

But she was not part of Nigeria’s team for the 2023 World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand.