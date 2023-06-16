Waldrum Releases Super Falcons Squad List For 2023 Women’s World Cup

Super Falcons Chief Coach, Randy Waldrum, has released the squad list of players for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The list of 23 players was published on the Twitter handle of the Nigerian Football Federation on Friday.

The names on the list include Francisca Ordega, Assiat Oshoala, Ashleigh Plumptre, Onome Ebi, Desire Oparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, Christy Ucheibe and Gift Monday.

Others are Halimatu Ayinde, Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Jennifer Echegini, Michelle Alozie Tochukwu Oluehi, Yetunde Balogun, Deborah Abiodun, Rofiat Imuran, Osinachi Ohale, Ijeoma Okoronkwo and Tosin Demehin.

The Super Falcons will face co-host Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland in Group A.

Their first match will be against Canada on July 21 before facing Australia on July 27. They will end their group matches against the Republic of Ireland on July 31.