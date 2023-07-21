Bauchi Govt Sacks Six Traditional Rulers

The Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission has sacked six traditional rulers for allegedly dabbling in partisan politics.

Channels Television reports that the affected traditional rulers are from Bauchi and the Katagum Emirates of the State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission, Nasiru Dewu.

“The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils based on partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the civil service rules.

“The traditional rulers affected by Katagum Emirate include the district head of Dubi, Aminu Muhammed Malami; the district head of Azare, Bashir Kabir Umar; village Head of Tafiya, Umar Omar and the village head of Tarmasawa, Umar Bani.

“Those affected from Bauchi Emirate include village Head of Beni, Bello Sulaiman and village head of Badara, Yusuf Aliyu Badara,” the statement said.

The dismissed traditional rulers were directed to hand over the affairs of their respective domains to their secretaries.

Dewu said the two Emirate Councils had been ordered to appoint overseeing officers for the affected domains pending the appointment of substantive traditional rulers by the Commission.