Adamu, Omisore Visit Villa After Resignation As APC Chair, Secretary

Over one week after their resignation as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore were sighted at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Both men, however, quietly left the Presidential Villa and did not brief the newsmen.

It was not clear whether Adamu and Omisore met with President Bola Tinubu who was in Kenya for the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union when both men resigned on July 17, 2023.

But their visit was not unconnected to the crisis brewing in the ruling party.

Last week Monday, APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, emerged as the party’s National Chairman and succeeded Adamu as the party’s chairman after a NWC meeting in Abuja.

Briefing reporters after the NWC meeting, Kyari formally announced the resignation of Adamu and Omisore as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

Kyari further said that in line with the constitution of the party, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, will serve as the acting National Secretary of the APC.

On the reasons behind Adamu and Omisore’s resignations, Kyari said, “At this point, the individuals have resigned voluntarily and that is what is available at this moment. Reasons for resignations will be made to you in the near future.”

Adamu was absent from the NWC meeting on July 17, 2023 while Omisore stormed out of the meeting held at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Kyari, who represented Borno North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, presided over the APC NWC meeting.