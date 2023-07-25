CAF Champions League: Enyimba Draw Al-Ahly Benghazi, Remo Face Ghanaian Side 

Nigerian champions Enyimba have been drawn against Egyptian club Al-Ahly Benghazi in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League while Remo Stars face Ghana’s Medeama Sporting Club.

This followed Tuesday’s draw for the preliminary round of the 2023/24 edition of the competition held at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The first leg of the tie will be played between August 18-20 in Libya while the return fixture takes place a week later in the Nigerian city of Aba, Abia State.

A win for either club will see them take on either Cameroon’s Coton Sport or Cote d’Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosa in the next stage.

Enyimba are two-time winners of the CAF Champions League

Nigeria’s other club in the competition, Remo Stars, will travel to Ghana for the first leg of the encounter before hosting them in Ikenne for the second leg.

If Remo Stars, making their debut in the competition, win the fixture, they will face Horoya FC of Guinea in the next round.

Bendel Insurance, Rivers United Get Pairing

Away from the CAF Champions League, draws for the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage were held.

Bendel Insurance were paired against Algerian outfit ASO Chlef and will battle RS Berkane in the second stage of the tournament if they emerge victorious.

Another Nigerian side in the competition, Rivers United, will wait until the second round to know their opponents.

They will play the winner of the Etoile Filante and Ziguinchor fixture.