IN FULL: Time, Date For Nigeria’s Group Stage Fixtures At 2023 Women’s World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has kicked off in New Zealand and Australia with Nigeria starting their journey against Canada early Friday (WAT).
Nigeria are in Group B of the competition and are gearing up to reach the knockout stage for the second time in a row.
The Super Falcons and Canada are not the only teams in the lot. The Republic of Ireland and co-hosts Australia are also in Group B of the competition.
After Nigeria’s opening game against Canada, the multiple-time African champions will then take on the Republic of Ireland before battling Australia.
Dates, times and venues of our group games#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xPOFtCM4RM
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 19, 2023
The Super Falcons, despite taking part in all editions of the World Cup, have reached the knockout stage twice – in 1999 and 2019.
Time, Date For Nigeria’s Group Stage Fixtures at the 2023 Women’s Cup
Below is Nigeria’s group-stage matches at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the time for the games: