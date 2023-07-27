Wike, El-Rufai, 26 Others Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

Ex-Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake also made the list.

After a long wait by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm.

Akpabio said the list was dated July 27, 2023 and titled, ‘Request For Confirmation Of Ministerial-Nominees.

Akpabio said additional nominations would be sent to the Senate in due course. He thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

See the full list of Tinubu’s ministerial list:

1. Abubakar Momoh

2. Yusuf Maitama Tukur

3. Mohammed Dangiwa

4. Hanatu Musawa

5. Uche Nnaji

6. Betta Edu

7. Doris Uzoka

8. David Umahi

9.Nyesom Wike

10. Mohamed Badaru

11. Nasir El-Rufai

12. Ekperikpe Ekpo

13. Nkiru Onyejiocha

14. Olubunmi Ojo

15. Stella Okotete

16. Uju Ohaneye

17. Bello Mohammed Goroyo

18. Dele Alake

19. Lateef Fagbemi

20. Mohammed Idris

21. Olawale Edun

22. Wahid Adelabu

23. Imma Ibrahim

24. Ali Pate

25. Joseph Utsev

26. Abubakar Kyari

27. John Enoh

28. Sani Abubakar Danladi