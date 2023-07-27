FULL LIST: 28 Names In Tinubu’s Ministerial List

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sent the long-awaited ministerial list to the Senate with some expected and surprise names making the cut.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the names on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

Some immediate past governors including Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and David Umahi of Ebonyi state made the cut.

See the full list below: