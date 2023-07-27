FULL LIST: 28 Names In Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Some immediate past governors including Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and David Umahi of Ebonyi state made the cut.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated July 27, 2023
Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

 

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sent the long-awaited ministerial list to the Senate with some expected and surprise names making the cut.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the names on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

See the full list below:

  1. Abubakar Momoh
  2. Yususf Maitama Tukur
  3. Ahmad Dangiwa
  4. Hannatu Musawa
  5. Uche Nnaji
  6. Betta Edu
  7. Doris Uzoka
  8. David Umahi
  9. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
  10. Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
  11. Nasir El Rufai
  12. Ekperikpe Ekpo
  13. Nkiru Onyejiocha
  14. Olubunmi Ojo
  15. Stella Okotete
  16. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye
  17. Bello Muhammad Goronyo
  18. Dele Alake
  19. Lateef Fagbemi
  20. Mohammad Idris
  21. Olawale Edun
  22. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
  23. Emman Suleman Ibrahim
  24. Ali Pate
  25. Joseph Utsev
  26. Abubakar Kyari
  27. John Eno
  28. Sanni Abubakar Danladi

 

