Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Special Meeting On Niger Coup

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday host a special meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the political impasse in Mali.

Armed presidential guards seized power in Niger Republic on Wednesday, detaining President Mohamed Bazoum. The situation has sparked condemnation from the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, ECOWAS as well as the United States.

READ ALSO: Niger General Tchiani Named Head Of Transitional Government After Coup

Worried by the situation, Tinubu who is also the ECOWAS Chairman quickly dispatched the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon to the West African country that has been termed the most coup-prone in the region.

In a statement on Friday by his media aide, Dele Alake, the President condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country.

He also pledged that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.

“Following the coup in Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country, the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30th in Abuja,” the statement read.

“President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.”

Earlier, US Vice-President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong support for Nigeria’s efforts towards the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

They offered their support in separate telephone conversations with Tinubu.

The Presidency disclosed that the two world leaders commended Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for spearheading the peace moves.