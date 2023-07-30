JUST IN: Tinubu Orders Probe Of CBN, Names Special Investigator

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a special investigator Jim Osayande to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related Activities.

This was contained in a letter signed by the President and addressed to Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

“In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office,” Tinubu’s letter read.

“The full terms of your engagement as Special Investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but, require that you immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs and provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent, and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment. I shall expect a weekly briefing on the progress being made.”

Tinubu also sent Obazee a copy of his order suspending Emefiele as the apex bank chief.

The development is coming just as the suspended apex bank governor Godwin Emefiele is undergoing trial.

While Emefiele has since his suspension being in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), a court last week granted him bail. The secret police, however, rearrested him.

Emefiele is facing charges bothering on the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition filed against him by the Federal Government.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.