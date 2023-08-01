LIVE: Senate Screens Umahi, Edun, 12 Others Today

Senate has resumed screening of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu for the second day (Tuesday).

Those for screening today include ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); presidential spokesman, Dele Alake; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi; and 10 others.

Others are Wale Edun, Musa Dangiwa, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa.

The Senate had on Monday screened 14 of the 28-man ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday.

Those screened on Monday include former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others are Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).

At Monday’s plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio told ministerial nominees that taking a bow during their appearance before the Senate does not mean that they have been cleared or confirmed for any ministerial role.

“At the end of the day, we will go into the clearance and the confirmation; we will confirm whether the person is qualified or not but bowing before the hallowed chamber is a tradition all over the world,” Akpabio said.

Live updates:

1320 – The Senate caucus from Ogun State backed Edun as “one of the best” from the state and urged their colleagues to confirm him for a ministerial role in the Tinubu’s government. Senators Solomon Adeola and Gbenga Daniel spoke for the Ogun State caucus.

1309 – Wale Edun makes introductory comment before the Senate.

1303 – Umahi, a serving Senator from Ebonyi State, shared his political profile with his colleagues. The Senate President said there is no one who would claim not to know Umahi and without any objection from the senators, the ex-Ebonyi governor was told to take a bow.