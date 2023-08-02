NLC, TUC Leaders Meet With Tinubu, Say President Made Commitments

Amid nationwide protests, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, and his counterpart of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

The labour leaders, who exited the Villa about 30 minutes after they arrived at 5:38 pm, said the President made some commitments to address some issues which need immediate attention.

They said they would report to their executive committees where a decision would be taken on the ongoing protest, adding that Labour would conduct its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday and all the issues would be considered.