NLC Threatens Strike If FG Fails To Withdraw Lawsuit

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw a lawsuit filed against the organised labour.

It is threatening a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, if the government fails to do so.

The NLC reached the decision during its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, according to a statement signed by the National President, Joe Ajaero and the National Secretary Emanuel Ugboaja.

They accused the Ministry of Justice and the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) of allowing themselves to be used as “anti-democracy” agents.

While confirming the union’s suspension of its protest following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, the NLC warned it will go on a nationwide total strike any day labour leaders are summoned to Court by the government through the NICN.

READ ALSO: FG Files Contempt Suit Against NLC, TUC Over Protests

The statement further highlighted some of the resolutions of the union which include “To commit to maintaining the required vigilance needed to hold government accountable on its assurances and governance in general; to commit to the terminal date of August 19th 2023 within which the issues around the Petroleum price hike will be agreed given the assurances of the President and the National Assembly.

“To go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to Court by the government through the NICN; to demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 11th of August, 2023.

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous Court summons is not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

Though it commended the national leadership and all the state officers for the effective coordination of the protest, the union urged all affiliates and state councils including its civil society allies to stay further action but to remain focused and eternally vigilant.

See the full statement below: