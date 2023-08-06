Lagos Govt Sacks Facility Managers, Suspends LASIAMA GM Over Elevator Tragedy

In light of an investigation into the tragic death of Dr Diaso Vwaere from an elevator crash at General Hospital Odan, the Lagos State Government says it has sacked and blacklisted the facility managers responsible and suspended the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA).

Vwaere’s death last Tuesday was met with outrage following reports of her death resulting from an elevator that plunged several floors at the house officers’ quarters of the hospital and unsuccessful efforts to revive her.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, in a statement on Sunday, revealed the initial findings of its panel of inquiry, saying the state government had taken several actions.

In addition to the sacking and blacklisting of the facility managers, and the LASIAMA boss’s immediate suspension, Sogunle disclosed that the operations and line of reporting of the facility managers had been restructured to involve the hospital management directly.

“We have handed the installation and maintenance contractors to the police for further investigation and likely prosecution if they are found culpable. The police will also investigate anyone else that might have been found to be negligent,” the statement said.

