Pastor Taiwo Odukoya For Burial On Sept 9

The Fountain of Life Church says its late Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya, will be buried on September 9, 2023.

In a terse Facebook post on Friday night, the church said a Service of Songs on September 8, 2023 will precede the funeral service.

The Lagos-based preacher died on August 7, 2023 in the United States aged 67.

The cleric’s death occurred about two years after his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi, died on November 9, 2021.

The late Nomthi Odukoya had two sons with the Lagos-based pastor, Timilehin and Jomiloju.

The preacher’s first wife, Bimbo, had passed away in the ill-fated Sosoliso crash of 2005.