Ronaldo’s Brace Secures First-Ever Arab Club Champions Cup For Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the double as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal 2-1 to win the Arab Club Champions Cup for the first time ever.

The victory means Ronaldo has won his first trophy with the Saudi Arabian side who played for more than an hour with just 10 men.

Al-Hilal took the lead early in the second half thanks to Brazilian winger Michael’s header.

Abdulelah Al-Amri was then sent off in the 71st minute to compound Al-Nassr’s woes.

However, the Manchester United great’s late strike forced the match into extra time. The Portuguese added another one later to complete the turnaround for his side.

Ronaldo thereafter left the field after an injury in the second half of the extra time with Al Nassr holding strong, despite the pressure, to land their first trophy since 2020.

A limping Ronaldo rushed back to the field at the final whistle to celebrate his first laurel since clinching the Coppa Italia with Juventus in May 2021.

He also ended the competition as the top scorer with six goals, a feat that earned him the Golden Boot prize.