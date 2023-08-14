African Union Meets On Niger Crisis

Niger's new Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine says the country will be able to thwart sanctions imposed by West African bloc ECOWAS in response to last month's coup.

By Soonest Nathaniel
Updated August 14, 2023
Twitter
Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger. (Photo by AFP)
Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger. (Photo by AFP)

 

 

The African Union (AU) said it was holding a meeting on Monday on the crisis in Niger following the coup on July 26 that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

“AU’s Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it,” the pan-African body said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The meeting was taking place at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, it said.

READ ALSO: Niger Generals Vow To Prosecute Ousted President For ‘High Treason’

Those attending include AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat as well as representatives from Niger and the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Last week, Faki expressed “deep concern” at the reported poor conditions of Bazoum’s detention, calling his treatment at the hands of coup leaders “unacceptable.”

On Sunday, Niger’s military regime vowed to prosecute the democratically elected Bazoum for “high treason” and slammed ECOWAS for imposing sanctions on the country.

Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official Niamey residence since the coup.

More Stories