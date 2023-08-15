Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Abduct Several Residents 

Armed bandits early hours of Tuesday invaded Jan-Bako town under the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnaped an unspecified number of people.

A resident of the town, Ahmad Janbako said the assailants attacked the community late in the night when residents were already asleep.

He said the bandits attacked the community silently from every entry point without firing a gunshot, looting shops and carting away food items and other necessities.

According to him, an unspecified number of residents, mostly women, and children, were forcefully taken away by the bandits.

“Last night, the community of Janbako town woke up in a terrible incident where armed bandits attacked the town from every corner and started looting the shops of traders and taking away food and other necessities,” Ahmad told Channels Television.

He added: “Many people were forcefully taken. They are mostly women and children. We are yet to complete the assessment of the number of people abducted at this moment. We are still searching the bushes to know if we can find any of our people.”

Ahmad lamented that for a very long time, the community has not witnessed any attack from bandits operating around the local government area.

“This is the first time we are having security problems that the bandits succeeded in entering our town,” he said.

“That was why they entered silently because they are aware that if the residents know about their movements, they will not go just like that.

“We are praying to Almighty Allah to bring back our brothers and sisters who have been kidnapped.”

When asked about the response of the security agencies, he said “We don’t have any military outpost close to this place. Before they could arrive, it was around 4 am when the bandits had left.”

Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the latest attack.