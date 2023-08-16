Full List: Portfolios Of Tinubu’s 46 Ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday released the portfolios for the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees.

The list, released in a statement made available to Channels Television, included former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as head of the Aviation Ministry, while Dele Alake will man the Solid Minerals Development Ministry.

Other ministers are Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

See the full list below: