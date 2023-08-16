Kano Govt Suspends School Fees Increase For Private Schools

The Kano State Government has mandated the suspension of school fees increase for all private schools operating in the state.

The schools are also expected to renew their operating licenses in line with Governor Abba Yusuf’s policy on quality education in the state.

This is coming after the Special Adviser to the Kano State Government on Private Schools, Baba Umar, had a meeting with private schools stakeholders.

Umar noted that the suspension of increment of school fees for private schools is to ensure that there are no exploitations.

Kano schools are currently on holidays as school owners are looking forward to wards resumption for the first time in a new session after the price hike on commodities due to subsidy removal. However, some school owners and parents have mixed feelings on the government’s decision.