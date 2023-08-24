Maduka Okoye Joins Udinese From Watford

Italian Serie A side Udinese has announced that Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has joined the club from Watford FC on a contract that runs until 30 June 2027.

The club made the announcement on its website on Thursday, describing Okoye as a goalkeeper with a real physical presence and impressive technique.

Okoye was born in Dusseldorf, Germany into a Nigerian family on 28 August 1999, going on to join the Bayer Leverkusen youth ranks, where he stayed until he made the move to Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2017.

His debut season with the club saw him make 13 appearances for the under-19s and five for the second tier in the fourth tier of the German football pyramid.

The following year, he became a stable part of the second team, featuring in 15 matches and training with the first team on a regular basis.

In 2019/20, his 14 appearances for Fortuna’s second team earnt him a move to Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam, where he played 29 games in all competitions in 2020/21, before going up to 31 matches the following season.

Watford then swooped for the goalkeeper, where he spent the 2022/23 campaign.

Okoye has 16 senior Nigeria caps to his name, with his debut coming back in 2019 in a friendly against Brazil.

The club confirmed that the shotstopper is set to wear the number 40 jersey for Udinese.