UPDATED: Uzoho, Onuachu Return, Okoye Omitted As Nigeria Unveils AFCON 2025 Squad

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has made a surprise return to the Super Eagles, while Maduka Okoye, who has been deputizing for first-choice keeper Stanley Nwabali, was omitted from Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 squad list.

Also recalled to the team is Paul Onuachu, who has been scoring freely for his Turkish club, Trabzonspor.

The long-awaited squad list was released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on its verified X handle on Thursday night.

In the final list, coach Eric Chelle named three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and nine forwards for the tournament scheduled for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

The 28-player squad blends familiar stars with fresh faces as the Super Eagles gear up for the competition, which kicks off on December 21.

Victor Boniface, Tolu Arokodare, and Kelechi Iheanacho have also been omitted from the squad, while Ebenezer Akinsanmiro received his first call-up.

See the full team list below:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia)