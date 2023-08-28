EFCC Arrests Five Suspects For ‘Forging’ ONSA, AGF’s Letterheads

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five suspects for allegedly using forged letterheads of the Offices of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice to “fraudulently” obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a statement on Monday by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested on August 24, 2023.

He gave out the names of the suspects as Yakubu Mohammed, Bashir Ladan, Adamu Ibrahim, Steven Anom and Mohammed Bello.

The EFCC said the suspects allegedly conspired and used the letterheads to produce fake employment and recommendation letters for a fee, to unsuspecting members of the public.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.