Police Arrest 116 Suspected Cultists In Ogun State 

Men of the Ogun State Police Command, at the weekend, arrested 116 suspected cult members in the Ifo area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“Today 26/08/23 at about 01: 05hrs, based on intelligence received on the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Neo Black Movement, a.k.a Aye Confraternity, Ifo Forum, the Commissioner of Police directed the Tactical Unit and men from Ota Area Command to the scene,” the statement said.

“Surveillance was mounted and over 300 cult members were sighted. These included female invitees gathered for the celebration to mark Aye Day in Ogun State.

“On sighting the team of policemen who had already cordoned off the scene, they fled in different directions and 116 suspects were arrested, including 70 males and 46 females.”

The police recovered several items from the suspects.

“Exhibits recovered from the scene during the operation include four axes, representing the symbol of their confraternity, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and cultist anniversary banner among other recoveries,” it said.

The suspects have been taken to the Eleweran Police Command headquarters and are undergoing interrogation.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Abiodun Alamutu, warned that cultists and other criminal elements should stay clear of the state. He said the police command under him will not tolerate any criminality in whatever guise, adding that all formations in the state have the mandate to comb all dark spots to rid the state of criminals.