Troops Intercept Rail Line Vandals In Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV in Plateau State, North Central Nigeria, have intercepted a truck conveying vandalised railway tracks along Gidan Ado village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

Media Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Captain Oya James, in a press release, stated that troops also arrested some suspects involved in kidnapping, neutralised bandits and recovered arms and ammunition during activities in the area of operation.

The release adds that seventeen suspects in connection with various criminal activities were apprehended while a sting operation carried out at Jagindi Tasha village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State resulted in the arrest of suspected kidnapper Baba Yusuf Habu, who has been on the wanted list of Operation Safe Haven.

READ ALSO: Troops ‘Rescue 25 Hostages’ From Boko Haram Captivity – Army

Other operations conducted by the troops resulted in the recovery of other firearms and ammunition as well as the arrest of a drug baron in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The troops also succeeded in foiling attempted attacks on some communities in Mangu leading to the neutralisation of some bandits in which one AK-47 rifle and a fabricated rifle were recovered.

Furthermore, several herders were apprehended for causing damage to agricultural lands, and a total of 237 stolen cows were retrieved in the Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Fas, and Riyom areas.

Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, assured the people of Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna of maximum protection and continued prompt responses to all distress calls with a view to ridding criminal elements operating within the communities in the area through the operation of the joint security task force.