Court Stops EFCC, CCB From Probing Kano Anti-Graft Commission Boss 

A Kano State High court has issued a restraining order stopping anti-corruption agencies from conducting investigations into the affairs of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC) and its chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado.

The anti-graft agencies prevented from probing Rimingado include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The plaintiffs in this case include the Attorney General of Kano State, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, and Rimingado. On the other side, the respondents named in the order are the EFCC, CCB, and ICPC.

Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu, who issued the order, said that the respondents are prohibited from interfering in the affairs of any staff or individuals under the plaintiffs’ services.

The restraining order will remain in effect pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

The court also fixed September 25, 2023 for the hearing of the originating motion.

The legal action followed a sequence of events involving high-profile figures in the state.

Former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had previously secured a court order to halt the PCAC’s investigation into allegations of dollar bribery against him.