FG Will Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway By Mid-September, Says Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, says the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is scheduled for mid-September, years after reconstruction commenced on the ever-busy route.

The minister made the statement on Tuesday during a visit to the sites of completed and ongoing Federal Government projects in the Lagos State.

Construction work is ongoing on the last stretch of both sides of the expressway after several missed deadlines.

The inspection tour started at outer Marina Road, in Victoria Island, a project constructed under the SUKUK financing option by the Federal Government.

He then moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, then to Ijora Olopa, the Lagoon section of Eko Bridge and Apapa.

Umahi was briefed by officials of the ministry and contractors handling different projects on that axis.

As of the time of writing, the minister is also expected to inspect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the reconstructed Apapa Oshodi expressway, the Deep Sea Ports, and other Federal Government projects on the Lagos and Ogun corridor.

According to the scorecard released by the Ministry of Works and Housing towards the end of the previous administration, a total of 8,352.94km of roads were constructed or rehabilitated. tween 2016 and 2022.