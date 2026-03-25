FG Sets March 31 Deadline For Reopening Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

The Federal Government has declared that the long-troubled Enugu–Onitsha Expressway is fast shedding its grim past, as it intensifies a sweeping infrastructure upgrade across the South-East under President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, made the declaration during an inspection of ongoing projects in Enugu, including the expressway and the Eke-Obinagu Flyover, where he expressed confidence that the era of consistent fatal accidents, endless traffic, and public frustration along the road is coming to an end.

“I’m going round the six geopolitical zones assessing what is possibly to be commissioned before May 29 by Mr. President. There are mega projects that the President will be available for before May 29, and we mean it,” the minister said on Monday.

Once regarded as one of the most dangerous highways in the region, the Enugu–Onitsha road had for years been plagued by tanker explosions, loss of lives, and economic disruptions.

But Umahi said decisive intervention by the Tinubu administration has changed the trajectory.

“Now, this route, the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, you recall that when we came on board, every day, people were talking about this road.

“There were a lot of tanker accidents, a lot of people died, and so forth. But my joy is that the whole thing is a past story, because the President has swung into action,” he stated.

The minister further disclosed that the dual carriageway, which spans 107 kilometres on each side, is undergoing a major structural shift, with a significant portion being converted from asphalt to concrete to ensure durability.

“It is not only that we are repairing this road… about half of it is going to be concrete. I have no confidence in asphalt. I continue to say it. By the time the asphalt fails, we will have 50 per cent of the road still intact, and if it fails within the second tenure of the President, then be assured that we will fix it,” he said.

He added that the same approach is being extended to sections in Anambra State, including the head bridge axis, where an initial asphalt design is being replaced with concrete pavement to align with modern highway standards.