Building Fire In South Africa Kills 63

Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which had been cordoned off by police.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated August 31, 2023
Firefighters extiguish a fire in a building in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023.

 

 

 

More than 60 people have died in a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday, the South African city’s emergency services said.

Dozens of others were injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and were taken for treatment at local hospitals, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

“We’re on 52 bodies, which we have recovered and also 43 people who sustained minor injuries,” Mulaudzi told local broadcaster ENCA.

Firefighters who were called to the scene put out the flames and search and recovery operations were ongoing.

“We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries,” Mulaudzi said, adding the death toll was expected to rise.

 

Bodies covered in blankets and sheets are seen at the scene of a fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023.

 

A man covered in a blanket sits at the sceen of a fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023.

 

 

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight.

The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa’s economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said.

 

South African firefighters and South African Police Service officers work at the sceen of a fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023.
South African firefighters and South African Police Service officers work at the sceen of a fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023.
A member of the emergency services stands next to belongings of people evacuated out of a building at the scene of a fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023.

 

