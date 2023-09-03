Three Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into River On Ijebuode/Ore Expressway

The Ogun State sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three passengers after a bus plunged into Omo River along the Ijebu Ode/Ore Expressway while another person was injured.

According to a statement by the Chief Route Commander and Public Education Officer of the sector, Florence Okpe, the incident occurred yesterday morning and involved a Toyota Sienna with the registration number APP 830HX.

She said the suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control resulting in the vehicle plunging into the river.

The injured victim was taken to Hope Clinic J4 for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the state General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Corps, Anthony Uga, described the crash as an avoidable one if caution was considered.

He further lamented the speed violation among motorists, especially the commercial vehicle on that route.

The Sector Commander appreciated the effort of the local divers for the rescue operation and also sympathized with the family of the victims.