Suspended Ogun LG Chairman Released From DSS Custody

The suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), has regained his freedom.

The suspended chairman was detained on Friday after an invitation by the DSS.

Adedayo had accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of withholding the statutory federal allocations due to the twenty local government areas of the state, an allegation which the state government denied during a press conference held in the state capital.

It was learnt that the suspended chairman was grilled for several hours at the DSS headquarters in Abeokuta before he was detained and eventually released.

His release followed a statement credited to Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Femi Falana, who called for his release from the DSS custody