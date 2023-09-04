Tinubu Meets With Defence Ministers, Service Chiefs Before India Trip

President Bola Tinubu on Monday held a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; as well as service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was the first meeting the President had with the ministers since they were sworn in on August 21, 2023.

The purpose of the meeting was, however, not disclosed.

The meeting occurred hours before the President’s planned trip to New Delhi, India, for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

Badaru and Matawalle had promised “remarkable” changes in Nigeria’s security architecture within one year.

Badaru had assured Nigerians that for the sake of the country, he and the minister of state could not afford to betray the trust given to them by the President.