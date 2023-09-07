Oil Theft Probe: Reps Invite NNPCL As Security Firm Alleges Sabotage

The House of Representatives has invited the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to appear before it to respond to allegations made by a private security company, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, alleging that the company hired its services to secure pipeline but denied it access to the same pipelines.

The House Adhoc Committee which commenced investigation into crude oil theft in the country was not pleased that the NNPCL failed to honour its earlier invitation and gave another chance to the management and other vital stakeholders that did not attend the opening session.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said crude oil valued at over N16 trillion has been stolen in the country since 2009.

NEITI Executive Secretary, Ogbonnaya Orji, stated this at an investigative hearing of the House, alleging that culprits include high-profile members of the society, security agencies, and host communities.