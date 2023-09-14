Total Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again

There is a significant power outage across Nigeria after the national electricity grid reportedly collapsed early Thursday morning.

The grid collapse has resulted in a massive loss of supply to power distributors nationwide.

Some electricity distribution companies confirmed the development with a statement on Thursday morning.

In a notice issued on its X account (formerly Twitter) this morning by its Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc said it is on standby awaiting detailed information on the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40am today, 14th September,2023. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo,” the statement read.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company also sent out a similar notice to its customers on its X account formerly Twitter, confirming the total grid collapse.

The company also said it is in constant communication with the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo and will update the customers as they get more information.

It is the first notable power grid collapse since the last one happened around September 2022.

The transmission company last month disclosed that the power grid has maintained uninterrupted stability for over 400 consecutive days.