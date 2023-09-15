Five Die In Anambra Auto Crash

No fewer than five persons were killed in a road traffic crash Friday at the Odumudu Junction of Njete-Akwa Expressway in Anambra State.

The crash involved 10 people, three male adults and seven female adults. Five female adults were killed, two male adults and two female adults were injured, and one male adult was rescued unharmed.

The incident was confirmed by the Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in a first information report made available to Channels Television.

In the statement issued by the acting Sector Public Education Officer, Margaret Onabe, on behalf of the Sector Commander in the state, Adeoye Irelewuyi, the accident was attributed to a failed portion of the road.

At around 7:30 am, the vehicles involved in the accident were a commercial Mistibushi L300 bus with registration number XE245AWK and a business DAF/Leyland lorry with registration number T-19094LA.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts TCN Transmission Substation In Kebbi

According to an eyewitness, the two vehicles were en route to different locations, one to Awka and the other to Onitsha. The two vehicles arrived at the same time and the container collapsed on the bus due to the weight of the truck.

The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje transported the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya, for medical treatment, while the deceased victims were brought to Chira Hospital for doctors’ confirmation before being buried at New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

According to the FRSC, the state Sector Commander is working with Unit Commander Nteje to remove the obstacle left by the crash.

Irelewuyi expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased victims and prayed for their souls’ repose; he also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

The sector commander urged drivers to be cautious and aware of their surroundings while driving.

See photos from the scene below: