UNILAG Management Reduces School, Hostel Fees

There seems to be progress in ending the face-off between the management and students of the University of Lagos over the hike in their school and hostel fees.

The university management, on Friday, shifted ground and agreed to a downward review of the charges.

The decision comes after a meeting between the management and leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as well as university faculty presidents.

The student leaders requested a reversal of the hike in school fees and accommodation charges as well as the reinstatement of the student union in the university.

While it agrees to an immediate reduction in school and accommodation fees, the university authorities promised to begin work on the return of students union in the school.

See details of the fee reductions below: