President Tinubu Warns Of ‘Dark Channel Of Inhumane Commerce’ In Fight Against Extremists

President Bola Tinubu has ruined the impacts of illegal migration, saying the West African region is facing a “dark channel of inhumane commerce” due to it.

He said this in New York, the US during his maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Our entire region is locked in a protracted battle against violent extremists. In the turmoil, a dark channel of inhumane commerce has formed. Along the route, everything is for sale. Men, women, and children are seen as chattel,” he told the gathering.

Despite the risks associated with such long journeys across the desert, Tinubu said “thousands risk the Sahara’s hot sand and the Mediterranean’s cold depths in search of a better life”.

The Nigerian leader who also lamented the lowly-rated jobs done by some of these migrants when they eventually make it out of the desert, said the trend has made African nations volatile.

“At the same time, mercenaries and extremists with their lethal weapons and vile ideologies invade our region from the north.

“This harmful traffic undermines the peace and stability of an entire region. African nations will improve our economies so that our people do not risk their lives to sweep the floors and streets of other nations. We also shall devote ourselves to disbanding extremist groups on our turf.”